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Girls Flag Coach of the Week

Fort Wayne Snider's Reggie Tharp named 2026 Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 7

The unbeaten Panthers raced past New Haven, Fort Wayne Wayne and Fort Wayne North to repeat as Sectional champions. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 110-19 in the postseason so far.

Oct 08, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Indianapolis  Reggie Tharp of Fort Wayne Snider High School has been named the Colts Flag Football Coach of the Week, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

The unbeaten Panthers raced past New Haven, Fort Wayne Wayne and Fort Wayne North to repeat as Sectional champions. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 110-19 in the postseason so far.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:

Region 1: Zach Slosser - Munster

Region 2: Jon Davis - Valparaiso

Region 3: Brandon Hourigan - Concord

Region 5: DaQuan Spencer - Pike

Region 6: Brian Hyde - Herron

Region 7: Donny Mimms – Lawrence North

Region 8: Lucas Utterback – Terre Haute South

This season marks the third year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school girls flag coaches throughout Indiana. Each week, following a slate of high school girls flag games, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All head coaches within the Colts league are eligible regardless of their school size or region. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are nominated by their fellow league mates, consisting of coaches and athletic directors.

At the conclusion of the high school girls flag season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque.

For more info, visit Colts.com/Flag.

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