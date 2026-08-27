Crown Point High School's Pete Iussig named 2026 'Girls Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts have launched the 2026 Flag Coach of the Week program. This season marks the 3rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school girls flag football coaches throughout Indiana. All head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on their team, school, and community, as well as the performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from all regions of the State.