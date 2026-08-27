Crown Point High School's Pete Iussig named 2026 'Girls Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 1

The Bulldogs have jumped out to a great start in 2026. The unbeaten Dogs (3-0) defeated LaPorte 20-14, Michigan City 37-0, and Illiana Christian 26-0 to start the season.
A veteran of IHSAA sports for nearly three decades, Pete won the IHSAA 4A state softball championship with Crown Point in 2017 and was inducted into the Indiana Softball Hall-of Fame in 2011. Coach Iussug's overall record in 28 softball seasons was 524-293-1.
The Indianapolis Colts have launched the 2026 Flag Coach of the Week program. This season marks the 3rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school girls flag football coaches throughout Indiana. All head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on their team, school, and community, as well as the performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from all regions of the State.
For more info, visit Colts.com/Flag.