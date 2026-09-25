Evansville Central's Amanda Schmitt named 2026 Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Indianapolis – Amanda Schmitt of Evansville Central High School has been named the Colts Flag Football Coach of the Week, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
After a sluggish 0-4 start, the Bears rebounded to win four straight games. This past week, they improved to 4-4 after defeating rival Evansville Harrison, 53-32.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:
Region 1: Zach Slosser - Munster
Region 2: Jeremy Ruff - LaPorte
Region 3: Hunter Clark - East Noble
Region 4: Churubusco - Nate Wright
Region 5: Jason Ashley - North Central (Indpls.)
Region 6: Jimmie Centers - Purdue Poly Englewood
Region 7: Gage Brogan – Floyd Central
This season marks the third year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school girls flag coaches throughout Indiana. Each week, following a slate of high school girls flag games, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All head coaches within the Colts league are eligible regardless of their school size or region. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are nominated by their fellow league mates, consisting of coaches and athletic directors.
At the conclusion of the high school girls flag season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque.
For more info, visit Colts.com/Flag.