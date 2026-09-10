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Girls Flag Coach of the Week

Beech Grove's Ryan Williams named 2026 Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 3

The Hornets are 5-0 on the season, defeating Terre Haute North, Purdue Poly Broad Ripple, Crispus Attucks, Northview and Roncalli and outscoring their opponents by an average of 37-5.

Sep 10, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Indianapolis – Ryan Williams of Beech Grove High School has been named the Colts Flag Football Coach of the Week, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

The Hornets are 5-0 on the season, defeating Terre Haute North, Purdue Poly Broad Ripple, Crispus Attucks, Northview and Roncalli and outscoring their opponents by an average of 37-5.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:

Region 1: Zach Slosser - Munster

Region 2: Lauren Dalder – Harrison (W. Lafayette)

Region 3: Jeremiah Maggart - Penn

Region 4: Lawyer Smith - Wayne

Region 5:  Brenda Adams – Brebeuf Jesuit

Region 6: Justin Bennett - Herron-Riverside

Region 8: Lucas Utterback - Terre Haute South

This season marks the third year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school girls flag coaches throughout Indiana. Each week, following a slate of high school girls flag games, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All head coaches within the Colts league are eligible regardless of their school size or region. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are nominated by their fellow league mates, consisting of coaches and athletic directors.

At the conclusion of the high school girls flag season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque.

For more info, visit Colts.com/Flag.

Ryan Williams Beech Grove GFF Week No.3 photo 1

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