South Adams' Wes Summersett is double trouble for opponents

Wes Summersett has become a nuisance for opposing coaching staffs.

Already known for his ability to haul down passes and avoid defenders, the South Adams High senior has also become a nightmare in the middle of the defense.

"I have always just played where they put me on the field," recalled Summersett. "However, I love playing wide receiver because you get to make big plays and score touchdowns. I also love to play linebacker because I get to hit people."

A fixture on both sides of the field since he was a freshman, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound standout stayed very busy in the Starfires' 42-28 win at Jay County on October 2.

Along with running four times for 29 yards with two touchdowns and catching a one-yard pass, he also racked up 25 tackles, including 19 solo stops. Just for good measure, he averaged 34 yards on a pair of punts.

"There aren't any another positions I would like to play, but I would play anywhere the team needs me," explained Summersett. "In the past, I have always liked to play on the offensive side of the ball, but ever since I have started to be recruited at linebacker for college, I have started to like defense more."

After combining for 57 receptions for 963 yards with eight touchdowns and 25 carries for 107 yards with five scores during his first two seasons, he came into his own offensively during the 2025 campaign with 80 catches for 1,562 yards with 16 touchdowns and 26 rushes for 73 yards with eight scores.

"Not only is Wes a phenomenal athlete, but he is also an amazing leader and the hardest worker on our team," explained South Adams head football coach Grant Moser. "He is loaded with talent, but I think it's his work ethic that really makes him special."

The all-Adams County Athletic Conference (ACAC) and Class 1A Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) all-state selection also contributed 134 tackles with 12 for loss, four quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception over his first three years.

"My strengths on the field are my size and physicality, ability to punch the ball out on defense, my leadership, and my instincts," explained Summersett. "My weakness right now is block destruction, but I have been and will continue to keep working on it in practice every week."

All of this extra work has paid off so far in 2026 with 103 tackles with six for loss, one sack, and an interception to go with 33 receptions for 509 yards with nine touchdowns and 15 rushes for 83 yards with four scores.

This includes 15 tackles with two for loss and four catches for 31 yards with a score on September 25 when South Adams snapped Adams Central's 33-game ACAC winning streak with a 21-16 triumph.

"Wes holds other around him accountable and is an extension of the coaching staff on the field," Moser said. "He is always locked in and making sure other players are as well. When your best player is also your hardest worker, you have a chance to have something really special. We have grown close and I am glad that I get to be able to coach a player with of his character."

Summersett feels the same about his mentors.

"I love the coaching staff at South Adams," Summersett said. "They are all very good Christian men that care about all the players. Me and Coach Moser have a very strong relationship. He always gives me good advice on how to be a better leader and role model for my teammates and younger kids in the community.

He also credits his dad for pointing him in the right direction.

"I have been involved in football since kindergarten and my greatest influence growing up was my dad," Summersett said. "He showed me what hard work was and how to be kind to people."

As it turns out, Wes's talents are not just limited to the gridiron as he has also excelled on the wrestling mat where he has compiled a 66-25 mark in the 190-pound weight class.

"Tackling in football definitely helps with doing double legs in wrestling," explained Summersett. "Staying low in wrestling also helps me stay low while playing football."

Despite having already verbally committed to Bowling Green State University this past summer, he knows there is still plenty of work to be done before heading off to Ohio.

"The biggest thing for me is I will have to gain some weight since I am going to play linebacker at the next level," said Summersett, who currently has a 3.47 grade-point average and plans on majoring in business.

On and off the field, sports and friends seem to go hand-in-hand for him.

"Outside of athletics, I like to hang out with my friends and watch football," Summersett said. As for my future, my long-term goals after athletics are to start my own business and have a family."

Having seen his season come to an end in the Class 1A semistate the last two years (North Judson in 2024 and Pioneer in 2025), Summersett and company hope the third time is the charm in their quest to reach Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving weekend.

"My relationship with my teammates is really good," explained Summersett. "Everyone on the team is very close all the way from seniors to freshmen. For us to get over the hump this year, we are going to need to play as a team in big moments and have great leadership."