Colts, IHSAA honor high school 'Officiating Crew of the Month' for October

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and IHSAA have named the football officiating crew of Kevin Woolsey , Troy Kough, Dan Hufnagel, Mike Tolley, Caleb Andry and Isaac Bowles as the High School Officiating Crew of the Month for October 2026.

"Officials are an integral part of the fabric of high school football in Indiana," said Andy Matis, Colts Director of Football Development. "They have a tough job to do every week, but we wouldn't have the great competition across the state without the passion of officials who dedicate their own time to developing their craft and ultimately teaching and guiding our student-athletes."