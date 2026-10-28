Colts, IHSAA honor high school 'Officiating Crew of the Month' for October

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and IHSAA have named the football officiating crew of Kevin Woolsey, Troy Kough, Dan Hufnagel, Mike Tolley, Caleb Andry and Isaac Bowles as the High School Officiating Crew of the Month for October 2026.
"Officials are an integral part of the fabric of high school football in Indiana," said Andy Matis, Colts Director of Football Development. "They have a tough job to do every week, but we wouldn't have the great competition across the state without the passion of officials who dedicate their own time to developing their craft and ultimately teaching and guiding our student-athletes."
With more than 125 years of combined officiating experience, referee Kevin Woolsey and his crew bring an exceptional level of expertise to the field.
Beyond officiating football, basketball and baseball at various levels, the crew has made a lasting impact through leadership, mentorship, recruiting and training the next generation of officials. Woolsey, Kough, Hufnagel and Tolley were selected to officiate the 2025 Class 5A State Finals, highlighting the crew's professionalism, experience and dedication to high school athletics.
This marks the third year the Colts and IHSAA are recognizing outstanding high school football officials throughout Indiana. Each month, IHSAA will select the honorees based on the crew's experience, community involvement and their ability to remain impartial when officiating games. All high school football officials in the state are eligible to be nominated.
--
To learn more about becoming an IHSAA official, please visit ihsaa.org/become-official.
For more info about Colts football development, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.