Tymothy James has Lowell running smoothly

It might be hard to believe, but football was not Tymothy James' first love.

"I first got involved with athletics when I was probably around the age of four or five years old when I started wrestling," recalled the Lowell High junior running back. "I loved watching and playing football with my brothers (Ike and Malachi James), but it wasn't until the third grade when I started playing Pop Warner football."

Whether he is competing on the wrestling mat, football field, or running on the track, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound standout remains focused by pouring his heart and soul into everything he does.

"I'd say one of my strengths on the football field are my athleticism and vision," explained James. "I feel like track is a great reason for my speed on the football field and wrestling is another factor of my physicality and my mental toughness. However, I feel like the mental aspect of football helps me with everything from life to sports."

This passion runs in his family as his older sisters (Annalise and Karina James) also had their share of success running cross country and track.

Although he has thrived in wrestling with a 39-28 career mark in the 175-pound weight class and running the 400-meter run with a personal-best time of 51.2 seconds as a freshman, Tymothy has been dominant on the gridiron.

Following in the footsteps of Class 4A all-state selection and 2016 Lowell graduate Ike James, he has proven to be just as productive out of the Red Devils' backfield this season with 239 touches for 1.753 yards with 21 touchdowns.

In a 41-26 win over rival Hobart on September 25, he registered 50 carries for 394 yards with five scores, breaking Ike's previous mark of 362 yards with six touchdowns against Munster in 2014.

"Tymothy's speed, athleticism, and vision as a running back makes him special," explained Lowell head football coach Casey McKim. "He reads his blocks well and can get to top speed quickly. He finishes his runs of physically and will get the tough yards whenever needed."

This was the second of three times Tymothy has surpassed the 300-yard plateau in 2026. He tallied 356 yards with four touchdowns on 38 attempts in a 45-31 win over Hanover Central on September 11 and registered 54 rushes for 312 yards with three scores in a 28-7 decision over Munster on October 9.

"My dad (Tim James) and Ike were definitely my biggest influences growing up," recalled Tymothy, who ran 153 times for 1,303 yards with 19 touchdowns as a sophomore. "Watching my brothers (Malachi and Ike) when I was young is what got me interested in playing running back. So, I have just always played it since I've started football. I like playing running back because I like the fact that the ball is in my hands and I can be just a couple steps away from making a great play."

Even though Lowell doesn't throw the ball very often, he came up with seven catches for 59 yards in 2025 and eight receptions for 177 yards with two scores so far this fall.

"One area Tymothy can improve is in the pass game as a receiver," McKim said. "We are always trying to get him more involved in this area and get him touches out in open space."

After being used in the defensive secondary as a freshman, Tymothy probably enjoys being chased instead of chasing down opposing runners.

"I honestly don't care what position I play on the field," said James, who has compiled 61 career tackles. "I'll play whatever's asked."

Despite enjoying plenty of success right now, he knows there is room for improvement.

"Right now, I feel like my weaknesses on the field are my overall size and strength," explained James. "This means I need to get in the weight room and work hard during the off-season."

Having another season with Tymothy is something the second-year Lowell boss is looking forward to.

"Tymothy is a team leader because he leads by example," McKim said. "He does all of the right things. He does what is asked of him. In the end, you know he will give you everything he has to find a way to win."

Tymothy also enjoys interacting with his coaches.

"My relationship with Coach McKim and the rest of the coaching staff is very good," James said. "They help me get better in any way I can on the football field and they are all great people."

The same can be said about his linemen and other pals as well.

"My relationship with all my teammates is awesome," James added. "We all are a big group of brothers and we get along great."

In regards to his future, he is already looking ahead.

"I could very well see myself playing football in college," said James, who currently has a 3.3 grade-point average. "If I am fortunate enough to do so, I'd say my strength and speed are the two biggest areas I would need to work on."

Away from competition, he is pretty laid back.

"I like to eat food, hang out with friends, and go fishing," said James, who wants to major in construction management in college. "After I'm done with school and playing, I want to get a job and travel the world."

Before setting off on his excursions, though, he wants to try and lead his squad to the Northwest Crossroads Conference (NCC) title as well as their first Class 4A sectional crown since 2021.

"It's going to take tremendous amounts of focus in practice and in games," James said. "If we continue being consistent and getting better every week, I can see us going very far and passing up what we did last year (losing to Hobart in the sectional final)."