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Colts, IHSAA honor high school 'Officiating Crew of the Month' for September

The Indianapolis Colts and IHSAA announced that the high school football officiating crew of Mike Eason, Jerry Blum, Stu Casper, Casey Earle and Joe Esposito has been named the High School Officiating Crew of the Month for September 2026.

Sep 28, 2026 at 01:00 PM
high school officiating crew

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and IHSAA today announced that the high school football officiating crew of Mike Eason (crew chief), Jerry Blum, Stu Casper, Casey Earle and Joe Esposito has been named the High School Officiating Crew of the Month for September 2026.

"Officials are an integral part of the fabric of high school sports in Indiana," said Andy Matis, Colts Director of Football Development. "They have a tough job to do every week, but we wouldn't have the great competition across the state without the passion of officials who dedicate their own time to developing their craft and teaching and guiding our student-athletes."

With more than 100 years of combined officiating experience, Eason and his crew bring an exceptional level of expertise to the field. Their dedication and professionalism earned them the honor of officiating the 2023 Class 6A State Championship.

In addition to boys football, several members of the crew are licensed across multiple sports, including basketball and baseball. Eason was recognized as the boys basketball "Outstanding Official of the Year" in 2021 and received the "Center Circle Officials Award" from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. Casper also serves as a clinician in both football and basketball, helping educate and develop current and future officials while making a lasting impact on the profession.

This marks the third year the Colts and IHSAA are recognizing outstanding high school football officials throughout Indiana. Each month, IHSAA will select the honorees based on the crew's experience, community involvement and their ability to remain impartial when officiating games. All high school football officials in the state are eligible to be nominated.

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To learn more about becoming an IHSAA official, please visit ihsaa.org/become-official.

For more info about Colts football development, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

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