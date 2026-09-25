Tipton's Zane Durham is blossoming into a two-way threat

Zane Durham is quick to point out his keys to success.

"I'd say my strengths are my ability to accelerate to my top speed at a fast pace, my field awareness and being able to make small plays turn into game changing plays," explained the Tipton High junior running back-linebacker. "I'd also say that my most valuable strength is how I am able to excel wherever I am needed on the field anytime and anywhere."

After getting a chance to help out his first two seasons, Durham has definitely come into his own in 2026.

This was evident on September 18 when the 6-foot-2, 200-pound standout ran 11 times for a program-best 348 yards with seven touchdowns and also caught a 54-yard pass for his school-record eighth score in the Blue Devils' 69-14 win at Benton Central.

Just for good measure, he chipped in a two-point conversion run, seven tackles with one for loss, and a fumble recovery on defense.

"I wouldn't say there is any other positions I would want to play," Durham said. "The two positions I play already are my favorite for both sides of the ball and I wouldn't trade them for anything else.

According to Max Preps, he is among the rushing leaders in Indiana with 83 carries for 952 yards with 16 touchdowns.

"Growing up, I've always loved playing running back and that's all I've been as a young football player," recalled Durham, who also has six receptions for 134 yards with two scores. "I also enjoy playing linebacker because those big fourth down stops, game-changing interceptions, or fumble recoveries are one of the best feelings in the world. But overall, I'd say running back is my favorite. I feel that it is my most natural feeling position to me even though I still love linebacker though."

He has been just as effective in the middle of Tipton's defense so far with 27 total tackles, including two for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, two caused fumbles, and an interception.

"Zane has a great work ethic, both in season and out of season," said Tipton head football coach Aaron Tolle. "He works extremely hard in the weight room and pushes himself in everything that he does. Zane is very coachable and a perfectionist, both on the field and in the classroom. Zane also has very good speed for his size.

"He is a special player because he has been gifted with both size and speed. Add coachability and a high desire to be successful, you end up with a special player."

Although football has been his first love since he began competing in kindergarten, Zane also credits his time on the track and field team for his good fortune.

"I started running track to help get me faster for football in my free time," explained Durham, who had 57 rushes for 353 yards with seven touchdowns and five catches for 102 yards with three scores his first two years. "I'd say track has really helped me with my overall speed and acceleration. It really helps me with my endurance too. I use track as an opportunity to stay in shape as well as giving me a chance to bond with some of my football guys that also run track."

This has allowed him to be one cool customer on the gridiron.

"The way I handle myself when there is a lot of pressure is something that I would say helps me when I run track," added Durham, who tallied 33 total tackles with two for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries as a freshman and sophomore. "It all comes down to the mindset that you have. I feel football has given me that chance to have that mindset in sports and even in my everyday life."

He believes his family has had a huge impact as well.

"I grew up in a family that is super competitive and has a love and passion for football," Durham said. "My greatest influence growing up would most likely be my dad (Shad Durham). He's always been such an inspiration to me in my entire football career and I truly wouldn't be where I am today without him."

There is also plenty of respect for all of his coaches.

"My relationship with Coach Tolle and the rest of my coaching staff is very strong," explained Durham. "I have built such a trusting bond with them to have my best interest at heart as well as me being able to excel on the field for them. I wouldn't be where I am today without my offensive coordinator Dustin Sherer, as well as my running Back and linebacker coach Josh Frawley. They have also helped refine and better my gameplay on offense and defense. All and all, I'm just super blessed all around for such a supportive coaching staff."

Coach Tolle believes things are only going to get better for his two-way contributor.

"Zane does not have a ton of varsity experience offensively," Tolle said. "Thus, his vision and cuts are going to continue to improve over time. However, he does a very good job of leading by example. He knows what the coaches want and expect and always tries to meet our standard. He is also a team leader because no one in the locker room is going to outwork him. He also treats all of his teammates with respect regardless of grade or ability."

Although Durham is enjoying success now, he is very aware this is not the time to slow down.

"Right now, I don't feel that I have any major weaknesses," Durham said. "However, something I'd say that I need to strengthen would be me being able to get better at my coverages as an outside linebacker."

He does not want to let down his buddies either.

"My relationship with my teammates is extremely strong," explained Durham. "Ever since I first moved to Tipton, I felt an immediate connection with them and told myself that I wanted to grow up with these guys and I have. Each and every one of my teammates, I make sure to build a genuine relationship with to give us the opportunity to trust in one another on and off the field."

As for his future, he has big dreams of playing somewhere on Saturdays.

"I most definitely plan on playing college football," said Durham, who currently has a 3.9 grade-point average and wants to major in business. "I have high aspirations of going (NCAA) D1 for football or even further past that to the pros. I have always had a dream of getting to play football on one of the biggest stages in the world and Division 1 football is where I strive to be in a couple years.

"I'd say some areas I need to continue to work on would be my speed and continuing to build onto my running back and linebacker abilities. Just overall building my football IQ and understanding coverages better."

Away from the playing field, Zane just wants to be "one of the guys".

"I like to spend time hanging out with my family and friends," said. "In my free time, I usually do weight training or workout with my teammates or trainer in the off-season.

"Eventually, I plan on being able to live a comfortable lifestyle and getting the chance to purchase my dream car by my mid 20's. Along with being able to either find a well-paying job or make it big in my football career, I plan to retire after playing some years in the NFL (National Football League)."

Before this happens, though, he wants to excel with his pals and classmates.

"I feel like my team is fully capable of surpassing what we did last year as a whole," said Durham, who finished 6-5 in 2024 and 7-5 last fall. "I have full confidence in saying I believe we can make a deep tournament run. We play some pretty tough competition going to the later part of our schedule. I feel that it will prepare us to dominate going into the sectionals and further."