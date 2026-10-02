Lennox Stone helps pave the way for North Posey

Lennox Stone has no choice but to lay it all on the line every day.

"I wouldn't say anything got me interested in playing on the front line because it's where I got put," explained the North Posey High senior standout. "However, I love the spot because I get to protect my quarterback and other skill players who make us linemen right and get us into the end zone.

"At some point, maybe I would love to take a run from the backfield, but there isn't any other position I would want to play."

For the last three years, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Stone has been at the center of the Vikings' success on offense by helping them to a 27-9 record, which includes Class 2A sectional, regional, and semistate crowns and a state runner-up finish in 2023.

So far in 2026, the Class 2A all-state and all-Pocket Conference selection has paved the way for North Posey to accumulate 1,450 yards through the air and nearly 1,000 yards (993 yards) on the ground through the first six contests.

"I would say my leadership skills, technique, and intelligence of the game of football are my strengths," explained Stone. "They have definitely helped me develop my overall coordination, footwork, and hand-eye coordination."

Having a veteran like Lennox leading the charge up front has certainly made life a little easier for North Posey boss Waylon Schenk.

"Lennox is a great leader and a great student of the game," explained Schenk, who is in his 10th campaign with the Vikings. "He is a football guy through and through who comes from a football family. He is a great technician who is always working at his craft."

Since getting involved in flag football as a youngster, Stone has always had a passion for the gridiron.

"My parents were my greatest influences as well as my older brother who played as well," recalled Lennox about 2024 graduate Liam Stone, who was the starting quarterback on the 2023 Class 2A state runner-up team. "They helped me develop my love of the game."

In addition to providing protection on the offensive side, he also doesn't mind getting down and dirty in the defensive trenches with 18 total tackles this fall and 24 stops for his career.

"I would say my strength in the weight room and my run blocking are some things I need to continue to improve on," explained Stone, who has also thrown the shot put and discus for the track and field team. "In order to keep things going, I just need to stay focused on what I do in the weight room and need to work on keeping my chest up on my run blocks."

Over the course of time, he has become one of the go-to guys for the coaching staff.

"Lennox is more of a leader by example than he is a vocal leader," explained Schenk. "He will speak up when he needs to, but he is just a kid who always shows up and puts in the work. He is a great teammate who shows the younger players in the program how to do things the right way.

"He's a student of the game. He understands 'OL' plays as well as any offensive lineman I have had over the years. He's humble and he is a team-first guy. That's what makes him special."

In regards to his teammates and coaches, he believes they are all one big, happy family.

"I have grown up and played football with these guys since we were kids, so they are all like brothers to me," Stone said. "I would say my relationship with my coaches are very close bonded. They get to understand our personalities well during the season. During the off season, our coaches get to know us well with our annual team trip, while also during workouts with us, so I would say we have a very close bond with each other."

As for his future endeavors, Lennox is still weighing all of his options.

"I really haven't planned on playing any other sports or football in college, but I have also not given it a lot of thought," explained Stone, who currently has a 3.7 grade-point average. "If I do decide to play, I need to work on my weight gain because I think I'm a pretty undersized lineman right now.

"Right now, I just love to hang out with my friends and go hunting. Once I go to college, I plan to major in political science and my long-term goal is to eventually become a lawyer.

Before worrying defending other people, though, he wants to help protect his buddies.

"We are off to a good start, but we need to stay focused for sure," Stone said. "At times, we can become unfocused and tend to mess stuff up at practice and during games, so we need to fix those things if we want to have success in the post-season."