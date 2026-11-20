After getting an opportunity to get his feet wet as a sophomore, Westerlund really blossomed a year ago with 71 tackles, including six for a loss, five quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks to earn all-Duneland Athletic Conference (DAC) and Class 5A Indiana Football Coaches Association all-state accolades.

"Zane's biggest strengths are his physicality, instincts, toughness, and understanding of the game," Peterson added. "He is an extremely competitive player who plays with a high motor and has the ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he has been a three-year starter on defense and he was awarded IFCA all-state last year (2025) as a junior. He has a great quickness and a solid feel for reading plays, allowing him to react quickly, which puts him in position to make plays.

"Offensively, he brings that same physical mentality as a ball carrier and is someone we can rely on in our power running game. This year, he was voted as a captain by his teammates. He continues to become an even more vocal leader. He has a tremendous amount of potential, and I believe his best football is still ahead of him."

He appears to be on his way to a repeat performance with 71 tackles, including 11 for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions as well as 18 carries for 135 yards with six touchdowns.

"I believe my instinct and my athleticism are my strengths on the field," explained Westerlund. "I know being able to process my reads quicker and playing lower are things I need to work on, but I'm trying to improve in these areas every day."

Since he first got involved in sports when he was five or six years old, it's easy to see where he developed his love and passion from.

"I also owe a lot to my father," Westerlund said. "He was my greatest influence growing up and the one who first got me into football and taught me so much about the game."

He can also credit some of agility to his success on the volleyball court where he picked up all-DAC and region honors this past spring.

"I think volleyball helps with explosive movements for football," Westerlund said "All the jumping and quick hits help with the fast twitch movements in football. In addition, the mental aspect in football is a huge deal for volleyball, while the weight lifting would help with literally any sport."

Despite ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak, everyone has remained on the same page and focused on the ultimate prize.

"I have great relationships with all my teammates and am great friends with all of them," explained Westerlund. "The same goes for the coaches. I really enjoy all of them. I think they're not only good coaches, but also great people."

Now in his 14th season in charge, Peterson believes Zane is one of the best he has worked with.

"What makes Zane special is the combination of his physical ability, football instincts, competitiveness, and willingness to do whatever is necessary to help his team succeed," explained Peterson. "At 6-plus feet and approximately 230 pounds, he has the size and physical tools to compete at a high level, but what really separates him is his mentality. He is a three-year starter who has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform in big moments and make plays when his team needs him. Being recognized as an IFCA junior all-state selection last season speaks to the level at which he competes, but I think his greatest quality is his commitment to his teammates and the program.

"He is the type of player you enjoy coaching because he genuinely cares about getting better, competing, and helping those around him succeed. Those qualities are what make him special, both as a football player and as a young man."

Although he is uncertain what he wants to do later in his life, Zane knows what his immediate future holds for him.

"I plan on playing college football," said Westerlund, who has a 3.1 grade-point average and plans on majoring in business. "I not only want to keep playing the game I love, but also have a chance to pay for my schooling."

As for his life away from sports, he does a good job of staying busy.

"I enjoy fishing, cooking, and eating," Westerlund said. "I would also like to travel, even though I don't do it much right now."

The only trip he plans on taking in the immediate future is to Fisher Field on November 20 where Chesterton (7-5) takes on No. 4 Warsaw (11-1) in the Class 5A northern semistate.

"It's going to take grit on our part," explained Westerlund. "I believe having a mental toughness and an edge against Warsaw will carry us to a victory. If we mentally beat them by being unbreakable, I believe we win the game."