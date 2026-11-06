Luke Brown is a big reason behind Evansville Memorial's success

The same comradery also exists among the guys providing him protection up front in the trenches.

"I love my offensive linemen," Brown added. "They all love me and I all love them, especially my center, (senior) Jaydon (Probst). I've been taking snaps from him since fifth grade and he's become one of my best friends."

In addition to his mom and dad, he has plenty of respect for Coach Hurley for helping shape and boost his confidence and career.

"My relationship with him (Coach Hurley) has become a lot better over the years," explained Brown. "He cares for me and always wants the best for me, even if it means he'll give me some constructive criticism.

"I love talking to all the other coaches as well. They all joke around with me and have a good time when it's the right time. I can also feel that they all trust me 1000 percent."

If he wasn't slinging passes around, Brown wouldn't mind be on the receiving end for a change.

"If I wasn't a quarterback, I would love to be a wide receiver," explained Brown. "I think I have the frame and athleticism to be a good one."

As it turns out, he is pretty good at catching fast balls and curves for the Tigers' baseball team as well.

"The catcher is involved in every play and is very similar to quarterback," explained Brown. "You get to be a leader on the field and always know what's going on. It also takes some grit and toughness and I enjoy that."

This past spring, he registered a .320 battling average with two home runs and 26 runs batted in. He also had a .973 fielding average and helped the pitching staff post a 3.58 earned-run average on the way to a 17-9 mark and a Class 3A sectional championship.

When it comes to baseball and football, there is definitely some favoritism.

"I actually prefer baseball over football, but have able to use things in both sports to help me have success," explained Brown. "Learning how to throw accurately and learning how to deal with adversity in baseball has helped me in football, while leading by example and learning how to work as a team in football has improved my baseball skills."

That's probably why he decided to accept an offer to continue his baseball career at Indiana University next year.

"I've grown up in a Hoosier household my whole life," Brown said. "It has been my dream school ever since I was young. I really like (Indiana head) Coach (Jeff) Mercer and the program he is building there. It's also just a fantastic place to be in the world right now.

"I believe my strengths are my leadership and my arm. However, I know I need to work on my footwork on catching to compete at the next level."

Away from the playing fields, Luke still likes a little competition every now and then.

"I like to play video games, watch history documentaries, and play with my little cousins," said Brown, who currently has a 3.67 grade-point average. "I plan on majoring in exercise science in college and becoming a physical therapist so I can help people with their challenges."

Before moving on to the baseball diamond, though, Brown wants to help the Tigers claim their 18th sectional crown and first since 2023.

"We have to keep trying to have good weeks of practice week in and week out," Brown said. "We don't want to overlook anyone and just take things one game at a time."