Luke Brown is a big reason behind Evansville Memorial's success

Luke Brown was born to be a quarterback.
"I was always good at throwing a ball," recalled the Evansville Memorial High senior signal caller. "I was tall and skinny, so I figured I could see over the line well. It looked like fun and who doesn't want to play quarterback."
Since he was a youngster, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound standout has put his stature to good use.
"I first started playing athletics when I was five years old," explained Brown. "I began playing flag football in San Antonio, Texas in second grade, then started playing tackle football in fourth grade when we moved to Evansville."
After attempting just two passes (2-of-2 for zero yards) his first two years, Brown blossomed in 2025 by going 153-of-238 for 1,905 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions to earn Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state accolades and help the Tigers to a 9-1 finish.
"Luke has a strong arm and good field awareness," explained Evansville Memorial head football coach John Hurley. "He is one of our team leaders because he has a great work ethic and selfless attitude and his teammates appreciate his sincerity as well."
Fast forward to this fall where the team captain is currently 146-of-235 for 2,225 yards with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
"I would like to think my biggest strength is my leadership skills," Brown said. "What I still need to do is learning how to slow the game down better. I believe I can improve this by taking deep breaths."
He proved to be one cool customer on October 30 when he helped Evansville Memorial make amends for last year's 28-21 loss to No. 3 Gibson Southern in the Class 3A playoffs by going 12-of-24 for 194 yards with a score in a 63-28 win over the Titans.
On October 9 against No. 6 (Class 5A) Floyd Central on October 16, he went 21-of-32 for a career-high 396 yards with two touchdowns as the Tigers rallied from a 21-0 deficit for a 34-28 victory.
Brown owns a 20-1 record as starter and has thrown at least one touchdown in 20 of those 21 contests. He ranks sixth all-time in program history for passing yards and fifth in touchdown passes.
"What makes Luke a special player is his ability to compete and continue to work at getting better," Hurley added. "Luke is a selfless player who always puts the team's needs first."
This includes his main group of receivers, which consist of juniors De'Andre Fellows (51 receptions for 638 yards with seven touchdowns and three carries for 18 yards), Dru Ellis (24 catches for 420 yards with nine scores and 33 rushes for 286 yards with eight touchdowns), Grant Rogier (24 receptions for 405 yards with a touchdown), Mick Blake (19 receptions for 347 yards with a score), and senior Gene Aimone (22 catches for 335 yards with a score and 121 carries for 1,005 yards with 16 touchdowns).
"We have become a very tight knit group of guys," Brown said in reference to his receivers. "A lot of us stay after practice and work on things. They are some of my best friends I have."
The same comradery also exists among the guys providing him protection up front in the trenches.
"I love my offensive linemen," Brown added. "They all love me and I all love them, especially my center, (senior) Jaydon (Probst). I've been taking snaps from him since fifth grade and he's become one of my best friends."
In addition to his mom and dad, he has plenty of respect for Coach Hurley for helping shape and boost his confidence and career.
"My relationship with him (Coach Hurley) has become a lot better over the years," explained Brown. "He cares for me and always wants the best for me, even if it means he'll give me some constructive criticism.
"I love talking to all the other coaches as well. They all joke around with me and have a good time when it's the right time. I can also feel that they all trust me 1000 percent."
If he wasn't slinging passes around, Brown wouldn't mind be on the receiving end for a change.
"If I wasn't a quarterback, I would love to be a wide receiver," explained Brown. "I think I have the frame and athleticism to be a good one."
As it turns out, he is pretty good at catching fast balls and curves for the Tigers' baseball team as well.
"The catcher is involved in every play and is very similar to quarterback," explained Brown. "You get to be a leader on the field and always know what's going on. It also takes some grit and toughness and I enjoy that."
This past spring, he registered a .320 battling average with two home runs and 26 runs batted in. He also had a .973 fielding average and helped the pitching staff post a 3.58 earned-run average on the way to a 17-9 mark and a Class 3A sectional championship.
When it comes to baseball and football, there is definitely some favoritism.
"I actually prefer baseball over football, but have able to use things in both sports to help me have success," explained Brown. "Learning how to throw accurately and learning how to deal with adversity in baseball has helped me in football, while leading by example and learning how to work as a team in football has improved my baseball skills."
That's probably why he decided to accept an offer to continue his baseball career at Indiana University next year.
"I've grown up in a Hoosier household my whole life," Brown said. "It has been my dream school ever since I was young. I really like (Indiana head) Coach (Jeff) Mercer and the program he is building there. It's also just a fantastic place to be in the world right now.
"I believe my strengths are my leadership and my arm. However, I know I need to work on my footwork on catching to compete at the next level."
Away from the playing fields, Luke still likes a little competition every now and then.
"I like to play video games, watch history documentaries, and play with my little cousins," said Brown, who currently has a 3.67 grade-point average. "I plan on majoring in exercise science in college and becoming a physical therapist so I can help people with their challenges."
Before moving on to the baseball diamond, though, Brown wants to help the Tigers claim their 18th sectional crown and first since 2023.
"We have to keep trying to have good weeks of practice week in and week out," Brown said. "We don't want to overlook anyone and just take things one game at a time."
The quest continues on November 6 when top-ranked Evansville Memorial (11-0) takes on No. 8 Evansville Mater Dei (9-2) for the Class 3A Sectional 32 crown.