Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 6 vs. Titans

The Colts on Sunday announced the five inactive players for their Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans, including tight end Tyler Warren (groin), who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report:
- 15 Riley Leonard (3rd QB)
- 16 Ashton Dulin
- 57 Jaylon Carlies
- 68 Dalton Tucker
- 84 Tyler Warren
Dulin and Carlies were ruled out by head coach Shane Steichen Friday. It is the second straight game both have missed.
Warren sustained a groin injury in practice Friday and was listed as questionable in the practice report.