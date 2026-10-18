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Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 6 vs. Titans

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) were previously ruled out.

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:32 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts on Sunday announced the five inactive players for their Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans, including tight end Tyler Warren (groin), who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report:

  • 15 Riley Leonard (3rd QB)
  • 16 Ashton Dulin
  • 57 Jaylon Carlies
  • 68 Dalton Tucker
  • 84 Tyler Warren

Dulin and Carlies were ruled out by head coach Shane Steichen Friday. It is the second straight game both have missed.

Warren sustained a groin injury in practice Friday and was listed as questionable in the practice report.

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