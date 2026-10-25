Colts announce 7 inactive players for Week 7 game at Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium:
- LB CJ Allen (ankle)
- LB Bryce Boettcher (groin)
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf)
- WR Anthony Gould (concussion)
- TE Tyler Warren (groin)
- QB Riley Leonard (3rd quarterback)
- G Dalton Tucker
Boettcher on Friday was listed as questionable to play with his groin injury.
The Colts on Saturday elevated cornerback Kenneth Harris and linebacker Germaine Pratt to their active roster from the practice squad.