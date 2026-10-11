Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 5 game at Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Colts on Sunday announced 5 inactive players for their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium:

LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs)

WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring)

WR Darius Slayton (knee)

QB Riley Leonard (third quarterback)

G Dalton Tucker

The Colts on Saturday downgraded Slayton from questionable to out and placed defensive end Arden Key, who was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury, on injured reserve. Key will miss at least the Colts' next four games. The Colts on Saturday additionally elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to their active roster from the practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Colts opened tight end Will Mallory's 21-day window, during which he can be activated from injured reserve. Mallory (thumb) was a full participant in practice this week but was not activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday's game; the 2023 fourth-round pick sustained the injury in August prior to the Colts' second preseason game.