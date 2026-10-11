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Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 5 game at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts previously ruled out linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), defensive end Arden Key (hamstring) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (knee).

Oct 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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PITTSBURGH – The Colts on Sunday announced 5 inactive players for their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium:

  • LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs)
  • WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring)
  • WR Darius Slayton (knee)
  • QB Riley Leonard (third quarterback)
  • G Dalton Tucker

The Colts on Saturday downgraded Slayton from questionable to out and placed defensive end Arden Key, who was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury, on injured reserve. Key will miss at least the Colts' next four games. The Colts on Saturday additionally elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to their active roster from the practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Colts opened tight end Will Mallory's 21-day window, during which he can be activated from injured reserve. Mallory (thumb) was a full participant in practice this week but was not activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday's game; the 2023 fourth-round pick sustained the injury in August prior to the Colts' second preseason game.

With Carlies out, look for rookie Bryce Boettcher to play quite a bit at WILL linebacker. And with Key sidelined, rookie defensive end George Gumbs Jr. is active for the first time this season.

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