Colts announce inactives for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts ruled out six players ahead of the 2026 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens:
- LB Austin Ajiake (hamstring)
- CB Jonathan Edwards
- RB DJ Giddens
- DE George Gumbs Jr.
- QB Riley Leonard (emergency QB)
- G Dalton Tucker
Ajiake was ruled out Saturday afternoon after not participating in Friday's practice due to a hamstring injury. The Colts also elevated cornerback Kenneth Harris from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday morning.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle/heel), who has been limited in practice since being removed from PUP, will be active Sunday.