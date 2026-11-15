Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 10

The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- Riley Leonard (3rd QB)
- LS Luke Rhodes
- LB Jaylon Carlies
- T Jalen Travis
- TE Will Mallory
- DT Jerry Tillery
Head coach Shane Steichen ruled out Rhodes (hamstring), Carlies (neck), Travis (knee) and Tillery (calf) on Friday. Mallory (hamstring) was downgraded to out Saturday.
Defensive end Arden Key, who was previously listed as questionable, was activated off of IR Saturday and is good to go.