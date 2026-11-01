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Colts announce 7 inactive players for Week 8 game at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts previously ruled out wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee).

Nov 01, 2026 at 11:32 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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JACKSONVILLE – The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium:

  • WR Anthony Gould (concussion)
  • CB Justin Walley (knee)
  • QB Riley Leonard (third quarterback)
  • TE Pharaoh Brown
  • LB Bryce Boettcher
  • T Charlie Heck
  • DT Kevin Givens

Gould and Walley were ruled out on Friday. Boettcher (groin) was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after not participating in practice last week.

Tight end Drew Ogletree (knee) is active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Linebacker CJ Allen (ankle), cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin) are all active after missing recent games due to their injuries. Allen missed Week 7, while Gardner and Warren were out for Weeks 6 and 7.

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