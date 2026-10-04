Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 4 game vs. Commanders

LONDON – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
- WR Keenan Allen (groin)
- RB D.J. Giddens
- DE George Gumbs Jr.
- QB Riley Leonard (third quarterback)
- WR Darius Slayton
- G Dalton Tucker
On Saturday, the Colts downgraded Allen from questionable to out and elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad.
Of note on the other side of the field: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is inactive.