Colts announce 7 inactive players for Week 9 game against Dallas Cowboys

The Colts ruled out seven players for Week 9's game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys:
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
- S AJ Haulcy
- T Charlie Heck
- QB Riley Leonard (emergency 3rd QB)
- TE Will Mallory
- CB Justin Walley
The Colts had previously ruled out Walley (knee) and Davis-Gaither (knee) on Friday. Haulcy (ankle) was ruled out Saturday morning after being listed as questionable Friday.
Tackle Jalen Travis, who was listed as questionable Friday with thumb and hamstring injuries, is active.