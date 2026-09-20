Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 2 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:
- WR Ashton Dulin
- QB Riley Leonard (third QB)
- RB DJ Giddens
- DE George Gumbs Jr.
- LB Austin Ajiake
- G Dalton Tucker
The Colts ruled out Dulin, who did not participate in practice last week with an ankle injury, on Friday. Giddens (knee) was listed as questionable.
Wide receiver Anthony Gould on Saturday was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and will play Sunday.