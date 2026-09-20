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Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 2 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts on Friday ruled out wide receiver Ashton Dulin with an ankle injury.

Sep 20, 2026 at 06:52 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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KANSAS CITY – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:

  • WR Ashton Dulin
  • QB Riley Leonard (third QB)
  • RB DJ Giddens
  • DE George Gumbs Jr.
  • LB Austin Ajiake
  • G Dalton Tucker

The Colts ruled out Dulin, who did not participate in practice last week with an ankle injury, on Friday. Giddens (knee) was listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Anthony Gould on Saturday was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and will play Sunday.

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