HOUSTON – The Colts on Thursday announced seven inactive players for their Week 11 game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium:
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf)
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee)
- QB Riley Leonard (third quarterback)
- T Jalen Travis (knee)
- T Bernhard Raimann (concussion)
- TE Will Mallory (hamstring)
- DT Jerry Tillery (calf)
Gardner was listed as questionable on Wednesday's final injury report of Week 11. Ward, Travis, Raimann, Mallory and Tillery were all ruled out Wednesday.
The Colts on Thursday elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks and guard Reid Holskey to their active roster from the practice squad for Week 11. Tackle Charlie Heck (personal), who was listed as questionable on Wednesday, had his questionable designation removed Thursday morning and will be active for tonight's game.