Colts, Versiti announce dates for 2026 'Bleed Blue Blood Drives'

The Indianapolis Colts and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana today announced the return of the 27th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drives, presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and supported by Ascension St. Vincent, which will offer three separate events for fans and friends to donate blood and save lives.

As a token of gratitude, each donor will receive a limited-edition football featuring Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen. All donors are eligible for raffle prizes throughout the day, including Colts tickets, autographed items and other merchandise.

Guests also will have the chance to meet Colts players and personalities, Colts Cheerleaders and mascot "Blue" while giving back to their community.

Bleed Blue Blood Drive dates include:

Sat., Oct. 17 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Ascension St. Vincent William K. Nasser, MD, Healthcare Education & Simulation Center, 1801 W. 86th St.

Sat., Dec. 12 | 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Gridiron Hall at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, 7001 W. 56th St.

Sat., Feb. 27, 2027 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Gridiron Hall at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, 7001 W. 56th St.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 and under to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/bleedblue or call 317-916-5150. Free donor parking will be available at each location.