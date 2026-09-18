 Skip to main content
Advertising

Colts, Versiti announce dates for 2026 'Bleed Blue Blood Drives'

The Indianapolis Colts and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana today announced the return of the 27th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drives, presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and supported by Ascension St. Vincent, which will offer three separate events for fans and friends to donate blood and save lives.

Sep 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Colts Communications
16x9

The Indianapolis Colts and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana today announced the return of the 27th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drives, presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and supported by Ascension St. Vincent, which will offer three separate events for fans and friends to donate blood and save lives.

As a token of gratitude, each donor will receive a limited-edition football featuring Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen. All donors are eligible for raffle prizes throughout the day, including Colts tickets, autographed items and other merchandise.

Guests also will have the chance to meet Colts players and personalities, Colts Cheerleaders and mascot "Blue" while giving back to their community.

Bleed Blue Blood Drive dates include:

Sat., Oct. 17  |  8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where:  Ascension St. Vincent William K. Nasser, MD, Healthcare Education & Simulation Center, 1801 W. 86th St.

Sat., Dec. 12  |  7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where:  Gridiron Hall at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, 7001 W. 56th St.

Sat., Feb. 27, 2027  |  8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Gridiron Hall at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, 7001 W. 56th St.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 and under to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/bleedblue or call 317-916-5150. Free donor parking will be available at each location.

"Partnering with Versiti to encourage blood is part of the Colts' commitment to inspire and unite our community around positive, uplifting efforts," said Ande Sadtler, Colts Director of Community Impact. "We are honored and humbled to host these special days where together we can help save thousands of lives."

Related Content

news

COLTS GAMEDAY TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Downtown road closures, I-65 and I-70 construction to impact travel

Fans attending Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium should plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to ongoing road construction projects affecting several major routes into downtown Indianapolis.

news

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2026 Colts 5K

The Indianapolis Colts are actively monitoring weather conditions for the Colts 5K, and while the event will be held rain or shine, severe weather may result in a delayed start or cancellation, with participants receiving timely updates and a Virtual 5K option if necessary.

news

Free tickets now available for Colts London game watch party at Living Room Theaters

Fans can now claim free tickets for the Indianapolis Colts official London Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at Living Room Theaters in downtown Indianapolis as the Colts take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 4.

news

Colts launch Countdown to Kickoff with citywide celebrations ahead of 2026 home opener

From the Blueing of the Canal and Colts 5K to community outreach events, fan experiences and the Home Opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts are inviting Colts Nation to celebrate the return of football through Countdown to Kickoff festivities across Central Indiana.

news

Colts & Purdue University create educational 'Colts STEAM Combine'

Nov. 1 event at Lucas Oil Stadium will connect students & families to STEAM education and career pathways through sports

news

What's new at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2026 season

As the Colts prepare to kick off the 2026 season, fans returning to Lucas Oil Stadium can expect upgraded amenities and fresh gameday experiences designed to make every visit better than ever.

news

The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 19 - 20

The Indianapolis Colts will conclude 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

news

The Weekend Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 15 - 16

The Indianapolis Colts will continue 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this weekend.

news

Fresh flavors take the field: Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! unveil new food and beverage offerings for 2026 season

The Indianapolis Colts and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! are continuing to redefine the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium with new menu items for the 2026-2027 season, including three new commemorative souvenir vessels.

news

Colts to Host Official Fan Zone in London and Watch Party in Indianapolis for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing Colts Nation together on both sides of the Atlantic for Week 4. Fans can celebrate the Colts' matchup against the Washington Commanders at the official Colts Fan Zone in London or experience the excitement closer to home at the team's official Watch Party in downtown Indianapolis.

news

The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 3 - August 9

The Indianapolis Colts will continue 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising