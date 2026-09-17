Practice Notebook: QB Anthony Richardson Sr. returns to practice

The Colts released their second injury report of the week on Thursday leading into a primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.
Three players who were limited or not participating Wednesday were back in a full capacity Thursday: linebacker Austin Ajiake, wide receiver Keenan Allen and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr..
Similar to Wednesday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were full participants.
Alec Pierce (heel) did not participate, after being listed as a full participant Wednesday. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle), running back D.J. Giddens (knee) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (personal matter) also did not participate.
Work continues at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday as the Colts gear up for Week 2 in Kansas City against the Chiefs.