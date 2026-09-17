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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: QB Anthony Richardson Sr. returns to practice

The Colts returned to practice on Thursday, where DeForest Buckner (ankle) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were also full participants.

Sep 17, 2026 at 03:44 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts released their second injury report of the week on Thursday leading into a primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

Three players who were limited or not participating Wednesday were back in a full capacity Thursday: linebacker Austin Ajiake, wide receiver Keenan Allen and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr..

Similar to Wednesday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were full participants.

Alec Pierce (heel) did not participate, after being listed as a full participant Wednesday. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle), running back D.J. Giddens (knee) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (personal matter) also did not participate.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: September 17 | Photo Gallery

Work continues at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday as the Colts gear up for Week 2 in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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DeAndre Smith Running Backs and QB Daniel Jones #17
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DeAndre Smith Running Backs and QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Roydell Williams #36
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RB Roydell Williams #36

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RB Roydell Williams #36
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RB Roydell Williams #36

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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OL Josh Sills #66
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OL Josh Sills #66

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB Anderson Castle #42

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RB Roydell Williams #36
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RB Roydell Williams #36

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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DE Arden Key #98 and DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DE Arden Key #98 and DT DeForest Buckner #99

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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G Quenton Nelson #56

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WR Josh Downs #2 and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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WR Josh Downs #2 and Shane Steichen Head Coach

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WR Josh Downs #2 and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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WR Josh Downs #2 and Shane Steichen Head Coach

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Tyler Warren #84

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95, DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91, DE Arden Key #98 and DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95, DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91, DE Arden Key #98 and DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DT DeForest Buckner #99

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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