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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: WR Alec Pierce a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Pierce was limited all of last week as he continued to ramp up football activity.

Sep 16, 2026 at 04:51 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts released their first practice report ahead of Week 2 Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (groin) did not participate, while linebacker Austin Ajiake (hamstring) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (veteran rest) were limited participants.

As for the positives, for the first time since being activated off PUP, wide receiver Alec Pierce was a full participant in practice. Pierce had only 32 snaps against the Ravens. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were also full participants.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: September 16 | Photo Gallery

Take a look inside practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Colts prepare to kick off Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator and WR Josh Downs #2
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Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator and WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT DeForest Buckner #99 and DT Grover Stewart #90

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Brent Stockstill - Offensive Quality Control and WR Josh Downs #2
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Brent Stockstill - Offensive Quality Control and WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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DT Jerry Tillery #94, DT DeForest Buckner #99, DT Grover Stewart #90 and DE Mitchell Melton #54
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DT Jerry Tillery #94, DT DeForest Buckner #99, DT Grover Stewart #90 and DE Mitchell Melton #54

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DE Arden Key #98, G Jalen Farmer #62, DE Micheal Clemons #72, DT Jerry Tillery #94 and DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DE Arden Key #98, G Jalen Farmer #62, DE Micheal Clemons #72, DT Jerry Tillery #94 and DT Jerry Tillery #94

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT Cam Ball #92
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DT Cam Ball #92

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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DE Mitchell Melton #54
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DE Mitchell Melton #54

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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10 and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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WR Keenan Allen #10 and Shane Steichen Head Coach

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger #63
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C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger #63

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C Tanor Bortolini #60
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C Tanor Bortolini #60

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C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger #63
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C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger #63

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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CB Kapena Gushiken #34
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CB Kapena Gushiken #34

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Davon Booth #36
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RB Davon Booth #36

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35, S Hunter Wohler #30 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35, S Hunter Wohler #30 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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