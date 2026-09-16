Practice Notebook: WR Alec Pierce a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (groin) did not participate, while linebacker Austin Ajiake (hamstring) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (veteran rest) were limited participants.

As for the positives, for the first time since being activated off PUP, wide receiver Alec Pierce was a full participant in practice. Pierce had only 32 snaps against the Ravens. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were also full participants.