Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown to 53-man roster from practice squad, sign LB Germaine Pratt to practice squad

Brown , 6-5, 246 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He has played in 94 career games (56 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026, 2023), Arizona Cardinals (2025), Miami Dolphins (2025), Seattle Seahawks (2024), New England Patriots (2023), Cleveland Browns (2018-20, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Oakland Raiders (2017-18). Brown has compiled 74 receptions for 752 yards (10.2 avg.) and three touchdowns.

Pratt, 6-3, 250 pounds, re-joins Indianapolis after spending time with the team last season. He has started 104-of-112 career games in his time with the Colts (2025), Las Vegas Raiders (2025) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019-24) and has totaled 734 tackles (416 solo), 38.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 33 passes defensed, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and eight special teams stops. Pratt has started seven postseason contests and has compiled 49 tackles (32 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, four passes defensed and one interception. In 2025, he started 12 games with Indianapolis and registered 101 tackles (57 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Pratt began last season with the Raiders, where he started four games and compiled 25 tackles (10 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and two passes defensed.