The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Johnathan Edwards to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Samori Toure to the practice squad.

Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated in Week 8 at Jacksonville and Week 9 vs. Dallas and registered one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2025, Edwards played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025, out of Tulane.