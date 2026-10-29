Colts sign T Charlie Heck to 53-man roster, sign G Joshua Gray to practice squad, release LB Germaine Pratt from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tackle Charlie Heck. The team also signed guard Joshua Gray to the practice squad and released linebacker Germaine Pratt from the practice squad.

Heck, 6-8, 311 pounds, has played in 67 career games (29 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2026), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025), San Francisco 49ers (2024), Arizona Cardinals (2024) and Houston Texans (2020-24). He has also appeared in two postseason contests. Heck was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

Gray, 6-5, 299 pounds, spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Carolina Panthers' 2026 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2025, Gray spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025. Collegiately, Gray started a school-record 56 career games at Oregon State (2020-24).