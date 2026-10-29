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Roster Moves

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Colts sign T Charlie Heck to 53-man roster, sign G Joshua Gray to practice squad, release LB Germaine Pratt from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

Oct 29, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tackle Charlie Heck. The team also signed guard Joshua Gray to the practice squad and released linebacker Germaine Pratt from the practice squad.

Heck, 6-8, 311 pounds, has played in 67 career games (29 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2026), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025), San Francisco 49ers (2024), Arizona Cardinals (2024) and Houston Texans (2020-24). He has also appeared in two postseason contests. Heck was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

Gray, 6-5, 299 pounds, spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Carolina Panthers' 2026 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2025, Gray spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025. Collegiately, Gray started a school-record 56 career games at Oregon State (2020-24).

Pratt, 6-3, 250 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on October 13, 2026. He has played in 113 career games (104 starts) in his time with the Colts (2025-26), Las Vegas Raiders (2025) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019-24) and has totaled 737 tackles (416 solo), 38.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 33 passes defensed, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and eight special teams stops. Pratt has started seven postseason contests and has compiled 49 tackles (32 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, four passes defensed and one interception.

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