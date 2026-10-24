Colts elevate LB Germaine Pratt, CB Kenneth Harris from practice squad to active roster; release P Thomas Morstead from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Kenneth Harris and linebacker Germaine Pratt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team also released punter Thomas Morstead from the practice squad.

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, was elevated in Week 1 vs. Baltimore and registered one solo tackle. He was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. Harris participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 26, 2026. He previously participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. Harris was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, he played in 59 career games (29 starts) at Oklahoma State (2023-25) and Arkansas State (2020-22) and compiled 113 tackles (92 solo), 61.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Pratt, 6-3, 250 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on October 13, 2026. He has started 104-of-112 career games in his time with the Colts (2025-26), Las Vegas Raiders (2025) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019-24) and has totaled 734 tackles (416 solo), 38.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 33 passes defensed, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and eight special teams stops. Pratt has started seven postseason contests and has compiled 49 tackles (32 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, four passes defensed and one interception. In 2025, he started 12 games with Indianapolis and registered 101 tackles (57 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Pratt began last season with the Raiders, where he started four games and recorded 25 tackles (10 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and two passes defensed.