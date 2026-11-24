The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Shane Buechele off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, signed defensive end Carl Lawson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed defensive end Caden Curry on the Injured Reserve list and waived tackle Charlie Heck. The team also signed tight end Sean McKeon and defensive end Cam Sample to the practice squad.

Buechele, 6-0, 210 pounds, has spent time with the Bills (2023-26) and Kansas City Chiefs (2021-23, 2025). This season, he spent time on the Buffalo active roster and practice squad. Buechele was elevated in Week 10 vs. the New York Jets but did not play. In 2025, he played in his first career game with the Chiefs and completed 7-of-14 passes for 88 yards. Buechele also registered one carry for four yards. He was originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021, out of Southern Methodist. His last name is pronounced BOO-shell.

Lawson, 6-2, 260 pounds, was elevated in Week 8 at Jacksonville and registered one tackle. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 7, 2026. Lawson has played in 91 career games (34 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Baltimore Ravens (2025), Dallas Cowboys (2024), New York Jets (2022-23) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20). He has totaled 136 tackles (76 solo), 32.0 tackles for loss, 32.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Curry, 6-3, 260 pounds, has played in all 11 games this season and has registered 14 tackles (seven solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, two fumble recoveries and 12 special teams stops. He was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Curry appeared in 55 career games (14 starts) at Ohio State (2022-25) and registered 107 tackles (69 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one blocked kick and one blocked punt. A native of Greenwood, Ind., he played at Center Grove High School.

Heck, 6-8, 311 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on October 29, 2026. He has played in 67 career games (29 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Miami Dolphins (2026), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025), San Francisco 49ers (2024), Arizona Cardinals (2024) and Houston Texans (2020-24). Heck has also appeared in two postseason contests. He was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

McKeon, 6-5, 255 pounds, re-joins the Colts after participating in the team's 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 29, 2024. McKeon has played in 46 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2024-26), Detroit Lions (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2020-23). He has caught six passes for 38 yards (6.3 avg.) and one touchdown. McKeon has also registered four special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries. He has appeared in three postseason contests and has tallied two special teams stops and one forced fumble. In 2025, McKeon spent most of the season on the team's practice squad. He saw action in one game. His last name is pronounced muh-CUE-in.