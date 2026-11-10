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Roster Moves

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Colts acquire 2027 fourth-round, fifth-round pick from Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for wide receiver Josh Downs, 2027 seventh-round pick

The Colts made the trade ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Nov 10, 2026 at 04:15 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts on Tuesday acquired 2027 fourth- and fifth-round draft picks from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick (from Buffalo).

In nine games (seven starts) in 2026, Downs has 33 catches on 57 targets for 354 yards with one touchdown. The 25-year-old joined the Colts as a 2023 third-round pick and totaled 231 receptions for 2,494 yards with 12 touchdowns over 56 games with the Colts.

Downs is the second Colts wide receiver to be traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, joining veteran Keenan Allen, who fetched a 2027 sixth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts now own the following picks in the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts after trading Downs, Allen, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner:

2027

  • Second round
  • Third round
  • Third round (from Seattle)
  • Fourth round
  • Fourth round (from San Francisco)
  • Fourth round (from Kansas City)
  • Fifth round
  • Fifth round (from Kansas City)
  • Sixth round (from San Francisco via Baltimore)
  • Seventh round

2028

  • First round
  • Second round
  • Third round
  • Fourth round
  • Fifth round
  • Fifth round (from Seattle)
  • Sixth round
  • Seventh round

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