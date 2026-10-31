Colts elevate CB Johnathan Edwards, DE Carl Lawson from practice squad to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Johnathan Edwards and defensive end Carl Lawson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. As a rookie in 2025, he played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. Edwards was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. Collegiately, he appeared in 45 career games at Tulane (2024) and Indiana State (2021-23) and recorded 124 tackles (86 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble.