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Roster Moves

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Colts elevate CB Johnathan Edwards, DE Carl Lawson from practice squad to active roster

The roster moves were made Saturday ahead Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Oct 31, 2026 at 11:52 AM
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The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Johnathan Edwards and defensive end Carl Lawson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. As a rookie in 2025, he played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. Edwards was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. Collegiately, he appeared in 45 career games at Tulane (2024) and Indiana State (2021-23) and recorded 124 tackles (86 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Lawson, 6-2, 260 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 7, 2026. He has played in 90 career games (34 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Baltimore Ravens (2025), Dallas Cowboys (2024), New York Jets (2022-23) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20). Lawson has totaled 135 tackles (76 solo), 32.0 tackles for loss, 32.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

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