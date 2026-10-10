Colts elevate WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to active roster from practice squad; place DE Arden Key on IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team also placed defensive end Arden Key on the Injured Reserve list.
Westbrook-Ikhine, 6-2, 211 pounds, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad in Week 3 vs. Houston and Week 4 at Washington. He was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. Westbrook-Ikhine participated in Indianapolis' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally being signed by the team as a free agent March 18, 2026. He has played in 95 career games (42 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Tennessee Titans (2020-24). Westbrook-Ikhine has totaled 137 receptions for 1,862 yards (13.6 avg.) and 19 touchdowns. His last name is pronounced uh-KEEN-a.
Key, 6-5, 250 pounds, has started four games this season and has registered eight tackles (three solo), half a sack and one forced fumble. He has played in 120 career games (50 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Tennessee Titans (2023-25), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders (2018-20). Key has compiled 200 tackles (114 solo), 39.0 tackles for loss, 31.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.