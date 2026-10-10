Colts elevate WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to active roster from practice squad; place DE Arden Key on IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team also placed defensive end Arden Key on the Injured Reserve list.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 6-2, 211 pounds, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad in Week 3 vs. Houston and Week 4 at Washington. He was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. Westbrook-Ikhine participated in Indianapolis' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally being signed by the team as a free agent March 18, 2026. He has played in 95 career games (42 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Tennessee Titans (2020-24). Westbrook-Ikhine has totaled 137 receptions for 1,862 yards (13.6 avg.) and 19 touchdowns. His last name is pronounced uh-KEEN-a.