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Roster Moves

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Colts sign WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to practice squad

The roster moves were made Tuesday.

Nov 10, 2026 at 03:22 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 6-2, 211 pounds, has played in three games this season. He was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. Westbrook-Ikhine participated in Indianapolis' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally being signed by the team as a free agent March 18, 2026. He has played in 96 career games (42 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Tennessee Titans (2020-24). Westbrook-Ikhine has totaled 137 receptions for 1,862 yards (13.6 avg.) and 19 touchdowns. His last name is pronounced uh-KEEN-a.

Bobenmoyer, 6-2, 235 pounds, has played in 98 career games in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2026), Las Vegas Raiders (2023-25) and Denver Broncos (2020-22). He has compiled 22 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. Bobenmoyer was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on March 11, 2020, out of Northern Colorado. In 2026, he appeared in one game with the Jaguars. His last name is pronounced BOBB-en-my-er.

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