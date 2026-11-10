Colts sign WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 6-2, 211 pounds, has played in three games this season. He was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. Westbrook-Ikhine participated in Indianapolis' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally being signed by the team as a free agent March 18, 2026. He has played in 96 career games (42 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Tennessee Titans (2020-24). Westbrook-Ikhine has totaled 137 receptions for 1,862 yards (13.6 avg.) and 19 touchdowns. His last name is pronounced uh-KEEN-a.