Colts sign DT Kevin Givens to 53-man roster from San Francisco 49ers practice squad

Givens, 6-1, 285 pounds, played in 71 career games (14 starts) in eight seasons (2019-26) with the 49ers and compiled 95 tackles (53 solo), 18.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also saw action in nine postseason contests and registered 12 tackles (five solo), half a sack and one pass defensed. Givens was originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019, out of Penn State.