Colts acquire 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for DT DeForest Buckner in trade with San Francisco 49ers

The Colts on Tuesday acquired a 2027 fourth-round NFL Draft pick from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner returns to the 49ers, who selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Colts acquired Buckner in exchange for a first-round pick in 2020.

Over his seven seasons with the Colts, Buckner totaled 47 sacks, 122 quarterback hits, 63 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles and 20 passes batted down in 95 games (90 starts). He earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2023.

The 32-year-old Buckner returned from season-ending neck surgery on New Year's Eve 2025 to notch four sacks over the first seven games of the 2026 season.

After trading Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday, the Colts now have the following selections in the next two NFL Drafts:

2027

Second round

Third round

Third round (from Seattle)

Fourth round

Fourth round (from San Francisco)

Fifth round

Seventh round

Seventh round (from Buffalo in the Sedrick Van Pran-Granger trade)

2028