Colts sign DE Carl Lawson to practice squad, release TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Carl Lawson to the practice squad and released tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. from the practice squad.

Lawson, 6-2, 260 pounds, has played in 90 career games (34 starts) in his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2025), Dallas Cowboys (2024), New York Jets (2022-23) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20). He has totaled 135 tackles (76 solo), 32.0 tackles for loss, 32.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Lawson was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. In 2025, he spent time on the Ravens' active roster and practice squad. Lawson appeared in one game and tallied one tackle.