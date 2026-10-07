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Roster Moves

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Colts sign DE Carl Lawson to practice squad, release TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

Oct 07, 2026 at 08:12 AM
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Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Carl Lawson to the practice squad and released tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. from the practice squad.

Lawson, 6-2, 260 pounds, has played in 90 career games (34 starts) in his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2025), Dallas Cowboys (2024), New York Jets (2022-23) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20). He has totaled 135 tackles (76 solo), 32.0 tackles for loss, 32.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Lawson was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. In 2025, he spent time on the Ravens' active roster and practice squad. Lawson appeared in one game and tallied one tackle.

Fletcher Jr., 6-3, 250 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 8, 2026. He participated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 offseason program and training camp. Fletcher Jr. was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, he played in 41 career games (16 starts) at Rutgers (2022-25) and compiled 46 receptions for 373 yards (8.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. Fletcher Jr. began his career as a defensive end and registered 10 tackles (four solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his first two seasons.

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