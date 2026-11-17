The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed linebacker Jaylon Carlies on the Injured Reserve list.

Watkins, 6-0, 193 pounds, was elevated in Week 10 vs. Miami but did not play. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on October 6, 2026. Watkins has appeared in 49 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-23, 2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024). He has totaled 98 receptions for 1,249 yards (12.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. Watkins has also registered 14 kickoff returns for 200 yards (14.3 avg.).