Colts elevate CB Johnathan Edwards, S Trey Washington from practice squad to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Johnathan Edwards and safety Trey Washington to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated in Week 8 at Jacksonville and registered one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2025, Edwards played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. Collegiately, Edwards appeared in 45 career games at Tulane (2024) and Indiana State (2021-23) and recorded 124 tackles (86 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble.