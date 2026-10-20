Colts sign WR Mecole Hardman, P Thomas Morstead to practice squad; release WR Eli Pancol from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and punter Thomas Morstead to the practice squad. The team also released wide receiver Eli Pancol from the practice squad.

Hardman Jr., 5-10, 187 pounds, has played in 82 career games (28 starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2025-26), Green Bay Packers (2025), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-24) and New York Jets (2023). He has compiled 178 receptions for 2,302 yards (12.9 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. Hardman Jr. has tallied 26 carries for 190 yards (7.3 avg.) and three touchdowns. He has totaled 46 kickoff returns for 1,134 yards (24.7 avg.) and one touchdown as well as 91 punt returns for 823 yards (9.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Hardman Jr. has appeared in 15 postseason contests (four starts) and has tallied 28 receptions for 292 yards (10.4 avg.) and four touchdowns. He has also recorded 13 carries for 105 yards (8.1 avg.) and one touchdown. Hardman Jr. has collected 15 kickoff returns for 334 yards (22.3 avg.) and seven punt returns for 86 yards (12.3 avg.). He won Super Bowls LIV and LVIII with the Chiefs. Hardman Jr. was originally selected by Kansas City in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. As a rookie, he was an Associated Press Second Team All-Pro choice (kick returner) and was named to the Pro Bowl (return specialist). His first name is pronounced MUH-cole.

Morstead, 6-4, 225 pounds, has played in 272 career games in his time with the San Francisco 49ers (2025), New York Jets (2023-24, 2021), Miami Dolphins (2022), Atlanta Falcons (2021) and New Orleans Saints (2009-20). He has registered 1,004 punts for 46,863 yards (46.7 avg./41.3 net avg.) with 374 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Morstead has also totaled 263 touchbacks on kickoffs. He has appeared in 18 postseason contests and has compiled 64 punts for 2,821 yards (44.1 avg./40.8 net avg.) with 22 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Morstead has tallied 16 touchbacks on kickoffs. He won Super Bowl XLIV with New Orleans. Morstead was originally selected by the Saints in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of SMU. In 2012, he was an Associated Press Second Team All-Pro choice and was named to the Pro Bowl.