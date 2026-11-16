Colts sign TE Harrison Bryant to practice squad

Bryant, 6-5, 243 pounds, has played in 90 career games (37 starts) in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2026), Houston Texans (2025), Philadelphia Eagles (2025), Las Vegas Raiders (2024) and Cleveland Browns (2020-23). He has compiled 100 receptions for 884 yards (8.8 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. Bryant has also tallied six carries for 16 yards (2.7 avg.). He has appeared in five postseason contests (two starts) and has caught seven passes for 86 yards (12.3 avg.). Bryant was originally selected by the Browns in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic.