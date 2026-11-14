Colts place TE Mo Alie-Cox (groin), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) on IR; sign LB West Weeks to 53-man roster from practice squad; elevate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and WR Quez Watkins to active roster from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today activated defensive end Arden Key from the Injured Reserve list, signed linebacker West Weeks to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox on the Injured Reserve list and placed linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and wide receiver Quez Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Key, 6-5, 250 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 10, 2026. He started Weeks 1-4 this season and registered eight tackles (three solo), half a sack and one forced fumble. Key has played in 120 career games (50 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Tennessee Titans (2023-25), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders (2018-20). He has compiled 200 tackles (114 solo), 39.0 tackles for loss, 31.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Weeks, 6-2, 230 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2026. Collegiately, Weeks played in 54 career games (12 starts) at LSU (2022-25) and Virginia (2021) and registered 164 tackles (63 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267 pounds, has played in all nine games (four starts) this season and has tallied four receptions for 31 yards (7.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He has appeared in 134 career games (57 starts) and has caught 131 passes for 1,581 yards (12.1 avg.) and 17 touchdowns. Alie-Cox has also appeared in three postseason contests (two starts) and has totaled four receptions for 32 yards (8.0 avg.). He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 20, 2017, out of Virginia Commonwealth.

Davis-Gaither, 6-2, 238 pounds, has started eight games this season and has registered 65 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He has played in 96 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Arizona Cardinals (2025) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-24). Davis-Gaither has compiled 346 tackles (183 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 40 special teams stops. He was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on March 18, 2026.

Bobenmoyer, 6-2, 235 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on November 10, 2026. He has played in 98 career games in his time with the Colts (2026), Jacksonville Jaguars (2026), Raiders (2023-25) and Denver Broncos (2020-22). Bobenmoyer has compiled 22 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on March 11, 2020, out of Northern Colorado. His last name is pronounced BOBB-en-my-er.