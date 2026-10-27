Colts sign CB Kenneth Harris to 53-man roster from practice squad; place CB Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve; sign 2 players to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Kenneth Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew and Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, was elevated in Week 7 at Minnesota and Week 1 vs. Baltimore. He has registered three tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed this season. Harris was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 26, 2026. Harris previously participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, Harris played in 59 career games (29 starts) at Oklahoma State (2023-25) and Arkansas State (2020-22) and compiled 113 tackles (92 solo), 61.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Taylor-Britt, 5-11, 200 pounds, has played in six games this season and has registered seven tackles (three solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and six special teams stops. He has appeared in 53 career games (40 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026) and Cincinnati Bengals (2022-25) and has compiled 210 tackles (154 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 40 passes defensed, seven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles and six special teams stops. Taylor-Britt was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2026.

Bartholomew, 6-0, 200 pounds, spent time on the Tennessee Titans practice squad earlier this season. He has played in six career games in his time with the Titans (2026), Green Bay Packers (2025), Minnesota Vikings (2025), Carolina Panthers (2024-25) and New York Jets (2024). Bartholomew has totaled five tackles (four solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and two special teams stops. He was originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2024, out of Georgia Southern.