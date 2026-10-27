Colts trade G Quenton Nelson to Seattle Seahawks for 2 future NFL Draft picks

The Colts on Tuesday acquired a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson joined the Colts as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been named a first-team AP All-Pro in three times (2018-2020) and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons. Over his nine-year career, Nelson has started 136 games.

With Nelson off to Seattle, 2026 fourth-round pick Jalen Farmer could get a look to step in at left guard on the Colts' offensive line.

The Colts now own the following selections in the next two NFL Drafts:

2027

Second round

Third round

Third round (from Seattle)

Fourth round

Fifth round

Seventh round

Seventh round (from Buffalo in the Sedrick Van Pran-Granger trade)

2028