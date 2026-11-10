Colts trade WR Keenan Allen to San Francisco 49ers for 2027 sixth-round NFL Draft pick

The Colts on Tuesday acquired a 2027 sixth-round NFL Draft pick from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen, who signed with the Colts as a free agent in August, caught 40 passes on 58 targets for 351 yards with one touchdown over eight games with the Colts in 2026. His 1,095 receptions rank eighth in NFL history.
This is the third trade Colts have made in since Week 1 of the 2026 season and second with the 49ers, following last month's deal to acquire a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts now own the following picks in the next two NFL Drafts:
2027
- Second round
- Third round
- Third round (from Seattle in Quenton Nelson trade)
- Fourth round
- Fourth round (from San Francisco in DeForest Buckner trade)
- Fifth round
- Sixth round (from San Francisco in Keenan Allen trade)
- Seventh round
- Seventh round (from Buffalo in Sedrick Van Pran-Granger trade)
2028
- First round
- Second round
- Third round
- Fourth round
- Fifth round
- Fifth round (from Seattle in Quenton Nelson trade)
- Sixth round
- Seventh round