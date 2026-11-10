Colts trade WR Keenan Allen to San Francisco 49ers for 2027 sixth-round NFL Draft pick

Allen, who signed with the Colts as a free agent in August, caught 40 passes on 58 targets for 351 yards with one touchdown over eight games with the Colts in 2026. His 1,095 receptions rank eighth in NFL history.

This is the third trade Colts have made in since Week 1 of the 2026 season and second with the 49ers, following last month's deal to acquire a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts now own the following picks in the next two NFL Drafts: