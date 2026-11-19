The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks and guard Reid Holskey to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday's game against the Houston Texans.

Brooks, 5-11, 176 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on October 27, 2026. He spent time on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions earlier this season. Brooks played in 26 games (one start) in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2024-25) and totaled six tackles (three solo), three passes defensed and nine special teams stops. He was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 15, 2023, out of Southern Mississippi. His first name is pronounced nay-tron.