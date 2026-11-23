Gray, 5-10, 211 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns earlier this season. From 2023-25, he saw action in 34 games with the Giants and totaled 31 carries for 79 yards (2.5 avg.), 16 receptions for 104 yards (6.5 avg.), seven punt returns for 28 yards (4.0 avg.) and 27 kickoff returns for 653 yards (24.2 avg.). Gray was originally selected by the Giants in the fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.