WR Keenan Allen's relationship with Colts HC Shane Steichen goes way back

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts' signing of wide receiver Keenan Allen Wednesday didn't just signify his return to football after a lengthy free agency, but a reunion with his former offensive quality control coach with the then-San Diego Chargers.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Allen were together with the Chargers from 2014-2020. Steichen served as an offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The familiar face, he hopes, will ease the transition.
"Shane's my guy," Allen said Wednesday. "We go way back to having that connection and familiarity. Just knowing Shane and being able to come in, plug and play."
Steichen's ever-growing knowledge of the game intrigues Allen, and the veteran has observed it from both up close and afar.
"The way he runs things, he's a genius in himself," Allen said. "He sees (the game) from a player's perspective."
Allen and Steichen have remained in communication since Steichen joined the Eagles as the offensive coordinator in 2021, and the relationship has never wavered.
"Learning the game with Shane, through the coaches we had and just being able to have similar minds and understand the same type of football," Allen said of growing up with Steichen.
Allen joins an offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who he's eager to play with based on his success prior to his Achilles' tear late in the 2025 season.
"Daniel's a guy who is getting better every year," he said. "I think last year he was on a big roll, and (I'm) trying to come in and be part of that and help him, and be that little safety blanket."
Entering his 14th season in the NFL, Allen is hoping to not only bring flexibility to the offense, but also an additional veteran mindset to a wide receiver room that includes 11-year veteran Laquon Treadwell, and young players in Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.
"I'm making plays and moving the chains," Allen said of how he can help the team. "Being a veteran, somebody can ask questions and look forward to."
View photos highlighting the career of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who joins the Indianapolis Colts.