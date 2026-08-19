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WR Keenan Allen's relationship with Colts HC Shane Steichen goes way back

The two spent time together with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2014-2020.

Aug 19, 2026 at 03:43 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts' signing of wide receiver Keenan Allen Wednesday didn't just signify his return to football after a lengthy free agency, but a reunion with his former offensive quality control coach with the then-San Diego Chargers.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Allen were together with the Chargers from 2014-2020. Steichen served as an offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The familiar face, he hopes, will ease the transition.

"Shane's my guy," Allen said Wednesday. "We go way back to having that connection and familiarity. Just knowing Shane and being able to come in, plug and play."

Steichen's ever-growing knowledge of the game intrigues Allen, and the veteran has observed it from both up close and afar.

"The way he runs things, he's a genius in himself," Allen said. "He sees (the game) from a player's perspective."

Allen and Steichen have remained in communication since Steichen joined the Eagles as the offensive coordinator in 2021, and the relationship has never wavered.

"Learning the game with Shane, through the coaches we had and just being able to have similar minds and understand the same type of football," Allen said of growing up with Steichen.

Allen joins an offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who he's eager to play with based on his success prior to his Achilles' tear late in the 2025 season.

"Daniel's a guy who is getting better every year," he said. "I think last year he was on a big roll, and (I'm) trying to come in and be part of that and help him, and be that little safety blanket."

Entering his 14th season in the NFL, Allen is hoping to not only bring flexibility to the offense, but also an additional veteran mindset to a wide receiver room that includes 11-year veteran Laquon Treadwell, and young players in Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.

"I'm making plays and moving the chains," Allen said of how he can help the team. "Being a veteran, somebody can ask questions and look forward to."

Keenan Allen: Free agent spotlight

View photos highlighting the career of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who joins the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/AP)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks for a call from the referee against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks for a call from the referee against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen comes out of a tunnel before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen comes out of a tunnel before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen talks during a news conference after drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen talks during a news conference after drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Alex Gallardo/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) signals a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) signals a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) are introduced before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) are introduced before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback John Reid during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback John Reid during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) before an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) before an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) adjusts his helmet during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) adjusts his helmet during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after the catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after the catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after catching a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after catching a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Chargers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Chargers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept.24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept.24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass and runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass and runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs a pattern against New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 06, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs a pattern against New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 06, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) stiff arms Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) stiff arms Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG
Intro pregame Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runout Salute to Service Flag before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
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Intro pregame Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runout Salute to Service Flag before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates a touchdown during a regular season NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (Matthew Becker via AP)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates a touchdown during a regular season NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (Matthew Becker via AP)

Matthew Becker/NFL
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) plays against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) plays against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) adjusts his helmet during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) adjusts his helmet during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
AFC wide receiver Keenan Allen, of the Los Angeles Chargers, runs the ball after the catch during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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AFC wide receiver Keenan Allen, of the Los Angeles Chargers, runs the ball after the catch during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after scoring during a flag football game at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Images for NFL/Peter Joneleit)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after scoring during a flag football game at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Images for NFL/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen walks onto the field at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Images for NFL/Peter Joneleit)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen walks onto the field at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Images for NFL/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) rushes past Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick, people informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
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FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) rushes past Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick, people informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Denis Poroy
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks at a news conference following practice at the NFL football teams minicamp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks at a news conference following practice at the NFL football teams minicamp in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) smiles as he warms up prior to an NFL Hall of Fame exhibition football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Texans, 21-17 after the game ended due to inclement weather. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) smiles as he warms up prior to an NFL Hall of Fame exhibition football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Texans, 21-17 after the game ended due to inclement weather. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Panthers 36-10. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Panthers 36-10. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball to score his side's third touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball to score his side's third touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Marco Wilson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Marco Wilson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The Lions won 23-20. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The Lions won 23-20. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts to elude a tackle during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Sean Ryan via AP)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts to elude a tackle during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Sean Ryan via AP)

Sean Ryan
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 30-12. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 30-12. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13), right, catches the ball to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)
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FILE - Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13), right, catches the ball to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks on before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks on before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Jessie Alcheh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is seen during a team practice prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is seen during a team practice prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2025 National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Carrie Giordano)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Carrie Giordano)

Carrie Giordano/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) carries the ball after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) carries the ball after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) interviews after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) interviews after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Jessie Alcheh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) enters the field before the game against Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) enters the field before the game against Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) leaves the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) leaves the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Vikings, 37-10. (Davis Stevens via AP)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Vikings, 37-10. (Davis Stevens via AP)

Davis Stevens/2025 National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) walks back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) walks back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled after a catch during the second half an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled after a catch during the second half an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

William Liang/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
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Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Robert F. Bukaty/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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