WR Keenan Allen's relationship with Colts HC Shane Steichen goes way back

"Learning the game with Shane, through the coaches we had and just being able to have similar minds and understand the same type of football," Allen said of growing up with Steichen.

Allen joins an offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who he's eager to play with based on his success prior to his Achilles' tear late in the 2025 season.

"Daniel's a guy who is getting better every year," he said. "I think last year he was on a big roll, and (I'm) trying to come in and be part of that and help him, and be that little safety blanket."

Entering his 14th season in the NFL, Allen is hoping to not only bring flexibility to the offense, but also an additional veteran mindset to a wide receiver room that includes 11-year veteran Laquon Treadwell, and young players in Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.