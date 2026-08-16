Training Camp Notebook: Daniel Jones and the reality of where Colts are in mid-August

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Welcome to the dog days of the preseason, when the newness of training camp has worn off and a large question begins to loom:

Is what we're seeing real?

By mid-August, a few trends have usually emerged at training camps across the country. They could be at a player, unit or team level. And while joint practices and preseason games can be a barometer for some of those, it's hard to know which developments are real and which ones aren't until the regular season kicks off.

But there's an exception here, and it's if something just looks, well, normal. As in, a player/unit/team is doing something just like they had in the past. Those things are usually real.

And that brings us to Daniel Jones. It's not just in the way he's looked moving around Grand Park over the last few weeks, which has led several teammates to admit they've caught themselves forgetting he sustained a torn Achilles about eight months ago.

It's in how Jones has operated the Colts' offense, which for the most part has looked like how things were going in the first half of the 2025 season.

Jones has consistently thrown the ball with timing and accuracy, and completing a high rate of his passes even without Alec Pierce on the field. By the looks of it, he's consistently got the Colts into the right plays, acting as the same sort of pre-snap maestro he was a year ago.

So based on the proof of concept we saw in all of this – Jones completed 68 percent of his passes, averaged 8.1 yards per attempt and had a 100.2 passer rating in 2025 – it's easy to sit here on Aug. 16 and think what we've seen from Jones in camp indeed has been real.