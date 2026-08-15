Training Camp Notebook: DeForest Buckner continuing to make steady progress with eye on Colts' Week 1 opener

WESTFIELD, Ind. – For DeForest Buckner, no news is good news. And yet, no news actually qualifies as news here, if that makes sense.

The "no news" part here is that the Colts' plan for Buckner – to get him ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season – remains unchanged. He's still taking limited reps in practice as he works his way back from season-ending neck surgery he underwent on New Year's Eve 2025.

The only thing that's changed, Buckner said, is how he's felt after working his way into full-team periods of practice.

"I feel like every day, the soreness post-practice has (been) less and less," Buckner said. "So it's been very encouraging."

Buckner, of course, is a linchpin of the Colts' defense. He's a player every offense has to account for both in their passing and run game plans; his meticulous, dedicated work ethic and been-there, done-that experience has made him a pillar within the Colts' locker room, too.

So any time Buckner provides an update on how he's doing, it's newsworthy – even if there's not really any news that comes from it.