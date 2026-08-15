Training Camp Notebook: DeForest Buckner continuing to make steady progress with eye on Colts' Week 1 opener

WESTFIELD, Ind. – For DeForest Buckner, no news is good news. And yet, no news actually qualifies as news here, if that makes sense.
The "no news" part here is that the Colts' plan for Buckner – to get him ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season – remains unchanged. He's still taking limited reps in practice as he works his way back from season-ending neck surgery he underwent on New Year's Eve 2025.
The only thing that's changed, Buckner said, is how he's felt after working his way into full-team periods of practice.
"I feel like every day, the soreness post-practice has (been) less and less," Buckner said. "So it's been very encouraging."
Buckner, of course, is a linchpin of the Colts' defense. He's a player every offense has to account for both in their passing and run game plans; his meticulous, dedicated work ethic and been-there, done-that experience has made him a pillar within the Colts' locker room, too.
So any time Buckner provides an update on how he's doing, it's newsworthy – even if there's not really any news that comes from it.
"I feel really good with the reps I'm consistently getting," Buckner said.
News & Notes from Saturday:
- The Colts returned to Grand Park for an indoor, non-padded practice on Saturday.
- Linebacker CJ Allen (hamstring), running back D.J. Giddens (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) did not practice.
- Special teams coordinator Brian Mason, who sustained a knee injury when he was rolled up on at the end of Thursday's preseason game, was in attendance and coaching on his feet Saturday. "He's a dog," marveled Buckner.
- The Colts spent all of seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 work in the red zone.
- In 11-on-11, cornerback Justin Walley had three pass break-ups.
- Quarterback Daniel Jones looked off a defender and zipped a touchdown up the sideline to tight end Tyler Warren early in 11-on-11.
- Linebacker Bryce Boettcher registered a PBU in seven-on-seven.
- Jones tossed touchdowns to wide receivers Laquon Treadwell and Josh Downs in both seven-on-seven and 11-on-11; Jones' 11-on-11 touchdown to Treadwell showcased plus accuracy in a tight window on a lengthy rollout to his right.
- Jones also found wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the back of the end zone for a score later in 11-on-11.
- Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. tossed a shovel pass to running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who dashed away from a defender for a touchdown in 11-on-11.
- Wide receiver Raylen Sharpe had a spectacular catch with a defender in front of him for a touchdown late in 11-on-11.