 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Training Camp

Presented by

Training Camp Notebook: DeForest Buckner continuing to make steady progress with eye on Colts' Week 1 opener

Buckner's 43 sacks over the last six seasons are second-most among NFL defensive tackles since 2020.

Aug 15, 2026 at 06:04 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

26-colts-TC-article-thumbnail

WESTFIELD, Ind. – For DeForest Buckner, no news is good news. And yet, no news actually qualifies as news here, if that makes sense.

The "no news" part here is that the Colts' plan for Buckner – to get him ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season – remains unchanged. He's still taking limited reps in practice as he works his way back from season-ending neck surgery he underwent on New Year's Eve 2025.

The only thing that's changed, Buckner said, is how he's felt after working his way into full-team periods of practice.

"I feel like every day, the soreness post-practice has (been) less and less," Buckner said. "So it's been very encouraging."

Buckner, of course, is a linchpin of the Colts' defense. He's a player every offense has to account for both in their passing and run game plans; his meticulous, dedicated work ethic and been-there, done-that experience has made him a pillar within the Colts' locker room, too.

So any time Buckner provides an update on how he's doing, it's newsworthy – even if there's not really any news that comes from it.

"I feel really good with the reps I'm consistently getting," Buckner said.

News & Notes from Saturday:

  • The Colts returned to Grand Park for an indoor, non-padded practice on Saturday.
  • Linebacker CJ Allen (hamstring), running back D.J. Giddens (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) did not practice.
  • Special teams coordinator Brian Mason, who sustained a knee injury when he was rolled up on at the end of Thursday's preseason game, was in attendance and coaching on his feet Saturday. "He's a dog," marveled Buckner.
  • The Colts spent all of seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 work in the red zone.
  • In 11-on-11, cornerback Justin Walley had three pass break-ups.
  • Quarterback Daniel Jones looked off a defender and zipped a touchdown up the sideline to tight end Tyler Warren early in 11-on-11.
  • Linebacker Bryce Boettcher registered a PBU in seven-on-seven.
  • Jones tossed touchdowns to wide receivers Laquon Treadwell and Josh Downs in both seven-on-seven and 11-on-11; Jones' 11-on-11 touchdown to Treadwell showcased plus accuracy in a tight window on a lengthy rollout to his right.
  • Jones also found wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the back of the end zone for a score later in 11-on-11.
  • Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. tossed a shovel pass to running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who dashed away from a defender for a touchdown in 11-on-11.
  • Wide receiver Raylen Sharpe had a spectacular catch with a defender in front of him for a touchdown late in 11-on-11.

Related Content

news

August 15, 2026 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

The Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

news

The Weekend Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 15 - 16

The Indianapolis Colts will continue 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this weekend.

news

How Colts LB coach James Bettcher will evaluate the linebacker room

Six players have rotated first-team reps at the position throughout training camp.

news

Anthony Richardson Sr. to start at QB for Colts in preseason opener vs. Patriots, Riley Leonard to start vs. Falcons

Daniel Jones will not play in at least the Colts' first two preseason games.

news

The encouraging trend for Colts' offense, Laiatu Latu keeps flashing, DeForest Buckner trending in right direction & more from first 2 weeks of training camp

The Colts will enter a new phase of training camp as they depart for New England for a joint practice and preseason game against the Patriots this week. But with about two weeks of training camp in the books at Grand Park, here's something we've noticed from each position group to this point.

news

Training Camp Notebook: How Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr. feel about where they stand in backup battle

Both quarterbacks will see playing time in Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

news

Training Camp Notebook: 'No excuses' as Sauce Gardner aims for more interceptions in 2026

Saturday's practice also included a heavy emphasis on redzone offense.

news

Colts head coach Shane Steichen a top 3 playcaller in NFL, says Sauce Gardner

Practicing against Shane Steichen's offense during training camp has led cornerback Sauce Gardner to hold his head coach in high regard.

news

Colts players, head coach Shane Steichen react to RB Jonathan Taylor's extension

The Colts announced the agreement with Taylor Thursday.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Daniel Jones stays 'on fire' in impressive standout showing under the lights

Daniel Jones had a fantastic night over the course of a two-hour practice under the lights on Thursday.

news

Where Colts DC Lou Anarumo is placing the green dot so far in 2026

Rookie CJ Allen also had the green dot during his time at Georgia.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising